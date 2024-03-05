Selangor civil servants pay rise in line with PM’s announcement - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: Selangor civil servants will get a pay rise in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s salary hike announcement on May 1.

Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the salary adjustment involving 21,736 state civil servants would be implemented after the Selangor government receives the relevant circular from the federal government.

“The details regarding the adjustment are anticipated to be incorporated into the 2025 State Budget. It will start with a minimum increase of over 13 percent, as announced by the Prime Minister,“ he said during a press conference at Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor today.

Further elaborating, Amirudin emphasised that the salary increase should serve as a guide and motivation for all civil servants, and for productivity to be strengthened.

“This is in line with the high expectations of the people that the government service system needs to be continuously improved,“ he said.

Amirudin suggested that the private sector follow suit with the Prime Minister’s public sector salary hike announcement to ensure the continuous rise of Malaysians’ income, leading towards achieving high-income nation status and addressing the escalating cost of living.

On May 2, the Prime Minister announced a salary increase for civil servants of over 13 percent, effective from December, which stands as among the highest and most substantial in the nation’s history.

