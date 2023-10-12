Selangor first stop for state-level MADANI Gov’t One Year Anniversary Programme - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The state-level Madani Government One-Year Anniversary Programme will kick off in Selangor in January, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Considering the success of the three-day programme, which commenced on Friday at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, the prime minister said it would be fitting to also organise it nationwide to allow the people the opportunity to gauge the Unity Government’s performance so far.

“We have governed for a year, informed the people (what has been done) and the people can assess for themselves, allow them the opportunity to air their suggestions and views.

“Following this success (in Bukit Jalil), we will bring this programme to the states and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has agreed to initiate it in Selangor,” Anwar said when officiating the closing ceremony of the anniversary programme today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said after Selangor, the programme will be organised in other states, albeit at a lower cost, with some assistance from the respective state governments themselves.

The prime minister also extended his appreciation to all parties that had contributed to the success of the three-day programme.

Anwar said the programme involved all departments, ministries, agencies and GLCs (government-linked companies), adding that this was a feat to be proud of as they represented the full MADANI community leadership.

On the Unity Government’s one-year administration, Anwar said through this programme, the people could assess for themselves the policies and plans implemented by the ministries.

“Government policies, whether it is the MADANI economy, energy transition, digital transformation or the 12th Malaysia Plan review and the (New) Industrial Master Plan (2030), have been presented, and they are not just on paper for display.

“I am not saying all (government implemented policies) are perfect or satisfactory (currently), but there is always room for improvement, and we will begin with a paradigm shift... meaning there must be courage, determination, to make shifts and changes from old methods and ways for the nation and the people to benefit,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar emphasised the concept of participatory democracy and accountability democracy through cooperation between the Cabinet, top government management, civil servants, the private sector and the public in the administration of the Unity Government to drive the nation’s progress.

“I urge for a more meaningful understanding of participatory democracy in the MADANI Government as it is time for political maturity not to be solely entrusted to political figures but handed directly to the people for them to assess based on facts rather than untruths.

“I believe this is a good start, signifying participatory democracy from the people, grassroots, workers’ unions, the workforce, farmers and fishermen, as our efforts would not be meaningful if they do not directly benefit them,” he said.

On accountability democracy, Anwar said all leaders and top government management must be accountable for their actions, especially in ensuring that every project is well implemented.

Citing an example of his commitment to accountability, Anwar said despite his busy schedule, he takes responsibility by attending parliamentary sessions for the ministerial question time to explain current issues.

“Although it can be difficult and burdening at times, it is an example of how accountability should be practised. It’s not only during elections or parliamentary matters,” he said.

In terms of accountability as the prime minister, Anwar also cited the example of how the government will allocate a maximum fund of RM100,000 to all villages to implement development economic programmes or projects according to their priorities beginning next year. - Bernama