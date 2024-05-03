Selangor KPDN conducts inspections to ensure no traders take advantage of SST hike

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), through Ops Kesan 2024, conducted inspections at hotels and healthcare centres in the state in response to the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST), which came into effect on March 1.

A spokesperson for the Selangor KPDN said the inspections conducted to monitor the impact of the recent increase in the SST rate from six per cent to eight per cent resulted in three Goods Information Verification notices being issued to the premises concerned.

He said that the enforcement operation was carried out to prevent the parties involved from taking advantage by raising the prices of goods, which violates the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Traders or operators of business premises unaffected by the SST hike are reminded not to take advantage of the implementation of the new SST rate.

“If there are any violations of profiteering legislation, they will face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today. -Bernama