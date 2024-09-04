Selangor Sultan conveys condolences to Sister Enda Ryan's family

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has extended his condolences to the family of Datin Paduka Sister Enda Ryan, the founder of Assunta all-girls schools, who died last Sunday at the age of 96.

Also conveying her condolences was Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office's Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his appreciation to the late Enda Ryan, who had contributed a lot to education and welfare in Malaysia since she arrived in Malaya in 1955.

“In honour of her dedicated services and remarkable contributions, Enda Ryan was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, which carries the title of Datin Paduka, by the Sultan of Selangor in 2007,” it said.

The late Enda Ryan, who became a Malaysian citizen in October 1966, was also honored with the Tokoh Guru Negeri Selangor award in 1990.

Born on Dec 30, 1928, in Galbally, Ireland, she was the former headmistress of Assunta all-girls schools in Petaling Jaya.