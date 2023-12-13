Selangor Tengku Permaisuri opens Rumah Kanwork

PETALING JAYA: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today opened the Rumah KanWork, a place designed to provide holistic healing for those affected by cancer.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrived at the premises in Damansara Utama here at 10.45 am and was welcomed by the wife of the Selangor Menteri Besar, Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad, and KanWork chairman Dr Mazanah Muhamad.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is also the Royal Patron of KanWork, said that cancer is a chronic disease that is on the rise.

“Those diagnosed with cancer need support in facing this challenge. Additionally, caregivers of patients need to be acknowledged and given attention, as they are the backbone of the healing process.

“This is the role of KanWork, to provide support to those affected by cancer,“ she said in her opening speech.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin urged all parties to continue supporting the noble efforts undertaken by KanWork, including making contributions to help those affected by cancer.

At the event, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also launched KanWork's latest book entitled ‘Dari Dapur KanWork’ (From KanWork's Kitchen) and received mock cheques for RM50,000 each from the Selangor Waqaf Corporation, Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia, and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister's Department (JPM).

KanWork is a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) actively providing informational, emotional, and spiritual support to those affected by cancer through support groups, hospital and home visits, and the Helpline at 1-800-22-8672. -Bernama