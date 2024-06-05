Senate President receiving further treatment in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara President, Datuk Mutang Tagal, is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital here after experiencing health issues during his visit to Azerbaijan.

In a statement from the Dewan Negara President’s office, Mutang arrived back earlier than scheduled in Malaysia at 1am today after being in Azerbaijian for a working visit since April 29.

“The Senator expresses sincere gratitude to all parties in Malaysia and Azerbaijan who assisted in arranging his medical treatment there and for facilitating his return to Malaysia for further treatment.

“He also appreciates the thoughts and prayers extended for his recovery and values the time given to him and his family throughout this period,“ the statement said.

Mutang led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1 to May 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Prior to the forum, he paid courtesy calls on President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and attended meetings and briefings by local industry players.