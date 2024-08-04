Senior citizen dies, two injured in four-vehicle collision in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: An elderly man died while two others were seriously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Kilometre 27, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said in the incident at about 3.45 pm, the victim Wan Jusoh Ab Rahman, 70, was driving a Perodua Kancil with three passengers was believed to be hit by a Honda City which lost control at the scene of the incident.

Following that, Sik said the victim died at the scene due to severe body injuries.

“On April 7 (yesterday), at about 3.45 pm Gua Musang police received information about a fatal accident involving the collision of four vehicles in Felda Chiku area.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim who was driving from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang collided with a vehicle which skidded into the opposite lane and the car also hit a Perodua Axia and a Proton Persona,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Sik said the victim who stuck in the front seat was extricated by Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station personnel.

He said the body was taken to the Gua Musang Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

According to Sik, the injured victims were also taken to Gua Musang Hospital for further treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

“Further investigations are still underway and the police are requesting the public with information to contact the Gua Musang Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division at 099121222 or the investigating officer at 0133010408 to assist with the investigation,“ he said.