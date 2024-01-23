Seven schools in Terengganu closed today due to floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: Seven schools across two districts in this state were forced to close today due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall since last night.

Terengganu Education Department director Jelani Sulong said the districts affected are Kuala Terengganu and Hulu Terengganu.

The schools impacted are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sheikh Abdul Malek, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Budiman, SK Gelugor, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Besar, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Hwa Wei Sin, SK Kedai Buloh and SK Lubuk Periuk.

“These schools are unable to operate and have been granted disaster leave due to the flooding of school premises or access routes.

“For Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination candidates, the state education department has made the necessary preparations and is ready to activate Ops Payung if the situation worsens,” he said when contacted today.

A Bernama survey around Kuala Terengganu city found several locations, including Jalan Sultan Omar, Jalan Pusara, Kuala Ibai and Cabang Tiga, have been inundated.

However, no temporary relief centre have been opened so far. - Bernama