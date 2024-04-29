Severe thunderstorm damages 14 homes in Sungai Petani

PETALING JAYA: Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of Kuala Muda, Sungai Petani in Kedah, yesterday, damaging 14 houses across seven villages.

Kuala Muda district civil defence officer Capt Azhar Ahmad told Harian Metro that the storm struck at approximately 5:30pm, causing extensive property damage and uprooting trees.

Among the impacted houses are one in Kampung Kuala Dahanan, one in Kampung Jalan Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeniang in Mukim Gurun, four in Kampung Sri Gading and one in Kampung Berapit.

Two homes were also affected in Sungai Pasir, with one in Kampung Teluk Wang Besar and Kampung Teluk Wang Kechil each, along with five other houses in Kampung Bukit and Kampung Masjid.

“The total number of victims is currently being determined as we continue to gather information on those affected and prepare for necessary relocations,“ he said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the incident, including Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and local village heads, who are coordinating relief and damage assessment efforts.