Shamsul Iskandar lodges report against Chegubard

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The senior political secretary of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today made a police report against Badrul Hisham Shaharin or better known as Chegubard for linking him to the abuse of funds of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

When met after lodging the report at Seberang Jaya police station here, Shamsul Iskandar said the allegation made via a Facebook post yesterday was completely baseless, not supported by evidence, with the intent to tarnish the good name of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I vehemently deny the accusations and malicious accusations that have been made against me and the Prime Minister’s Office. I have discussed with my lawyer and came to make a police report today and ask the authorities to conduct an investigation.

“We welcome any views and criticisms, but they cannot be made in the form of ridicule, slander and baseless accusations, I hope the responsible party can carry out an investigation and immediately take action as what was said has no basis, document and it was just design to tarnish my image,“ he told reporters here.

Shamsul Iskandar said he had also made an online report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the allegations.

At the same time, Shamsul Iskandar said the legal action of sending a summons notice is also being done.

He said dissatisfied parties should present evidence to the authorities and not make posts on social media which only invite public anxiety.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San when contacted by Bernama confirmed receiving the police report.

He said the case was handed over to the Putrajaya district police headquarters because the case was recorded there. - Bernama