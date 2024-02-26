Sibu police cracking down on illegal racing, issued 1,000 summonses last year

SIBU: Sibu police take a serious view of the illegal racing menace, having issued almost 1,000 summonses and charged 21 motorcyclists with such offences last year.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said police had been conducting regular operations against illegal racing since he took charge of the district about two years ago.

“I view this problem seriously and act on complaints not only from the community but also the YB (elected representative).

“I’ve directed the division head (traffic investigation and enforcement) to not only haul up the riders but also summon their parents and seize the machines. This is an ongoing matter,” he said in reply to a question from a community head at the Community Policing Programme with the Sarawak Police Commissioner here today.

The programme, which was officiated by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, was aimed at enhancing awareness of the need for the community to cooperate with police in crime prevention and resolution.

Also present were state Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaae and Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus.

Zulkipli said most of the illegal racers were youngsters, with some just 16 years old and did not possess a driving licence.

He said their motorcycles had also been illegally modified, including using exhaust pipes emitting loud sounds.

“On my part, I will fulfil my responsibility to enforce the law, and I am urging community heads and families to keep a closer watch on their children.

“Without close monitoring by family members, we cannot overcome this problem 100 per cent. Parents should play their role to always monitor the movements of their children,” he added.

He said judging from the age of the offenders, it is clear that they were not working and thus had to ask for money from their parents to modify their motorcycles. -Bernama