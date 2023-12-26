‘Siege For Palestine’ picket starts tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 48 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) comprising community, youth, and student organisations, as well as various political groups are expected to camp out for six days in the vicinity of the United States Embassy here from 10 pm today.

The “Aksi Bertindak: Kepung Demi Palestine” (Action Initiative: Siege for Palestine) picket is an initiative by Malaysians who care about the war in Gaza where 20,424 Palestinians have been killed as of Dec 24, as well as a sign of peace.

In a statement yesterday, the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat (SSP) said the picket in front of the American Embassy is symbolic of the siege on Gaza, and is a demand to halt the killing of Palestinians, and for an immediate ceasefire.

The demonstrators are expected to camp out in tents throughout the picket, hold solidarity events every night, and display the Palestinian flags and symbols of the people’s struggle.

The NGOs participating include the Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council, Viva Palestina Malaysia, Yayasan Al Quds Malaysia, Suara Rakyat Malaysia, and Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine.–Bernama