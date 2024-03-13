Sim: HRM, UM collaborating on Gig Workers Commission

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources, in collaboration with the University of Malaya (UM), is currently conducting a study to facilitate the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix), stated that an interim report of the study would be presented to the Cabinet within the next three months.

“The ongoing study with UM focuses on the terms of reference, functions, financial management, and membership of the Gig Workers Commission,“ he informed the media after the launch of the contribution sponsorship for the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme, here today.

Sim highlighted that the study is in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of the commission at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 on March 2.

Anwar stated that the aim of forming the commission is to protect the rights of 1.12 million gig workers with a focus on meeting social needs, resolving contract disputes, and promoting the career advancement of the group.

Earlier reports suggested that the Ministry would lead a committee comprising other ministries and stakeholders to establish the Gig Workers Commission. -Bernama