Singaporean tourist influx big boost for Johor tourism, economy

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The surge of Singaporean tourists flocking to Johor, particularly Johor Bahru, during Ramadan for Aidilfitri shopping has significantly boosted the tourism industry and stimulated economic growth.

Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim said among the areas attracting tourists from the republic are Ramadan bazaars, the Pandan Wholesale Market, Bandar Baru Uda and shopping centres around the city.

“The influx of tourists from Singapore this year is different compared to previous years; Ramadan bazaars, no matter where they are, are crowded with people.

“When people shop in our country, it’s a good thing economically because, post-COVID-19 businesses need to generate income,” he told newsmen after a visit to UMCity Medini Lakeside here today.

Sharil Nizam said it was also an opportunity to enhance efforts to get tourists to explore notable attractions and shop more in Johor.