Johor appreciates RM991m water project, strengthening treated water distribution capacity - Tunku Mahkota Ismail

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail has expressed his appreciation following the approval of a new water supply infrastructure project worth RM991 million by Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), which will strengthen the treated water distribution system in the state.

His Royal Highness said the approval of the 260 million megalitres per day (MLD) project was finalised through a Project Execution Letter dated July 7, 2025.

“The project will strengthen the capacity of the treated water distribution system, especially in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ),” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Regent also announced that Johor is targeting the construction of raw water infrastructure of 2,000 MLD that can meet the water needs of the entire state until 2060.

According to him, this includes the Sungai Johor Riverside Water Reservoirs (TAPS) Project (200 MLD), the construction of the Sungai Sedili barrage and TAPS (600 MLD), and the Sungai Pontian barrage and TAPS (100 MLD), which have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“This measure is expected to be able to support the water needs of the industrial, commercial. and domestic sectors for the medium and long term. Therefore, new investors do not need to worry about any water supply disruptions in the future,” the Regent said. - Bernama