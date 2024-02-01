Sinkhole in Jeli: Kelantan JKR to install bailey bridge on Friday

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) will be building a bailey bridge at KM 73.850 Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli (FT 066) near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli which was affected by a sinkhole yesterday.

Kelantan JKR director Mohd Suhaili Ismail said the decision was made based on an inspection of the site this morning.

“A decision has been made, Kelantan JKR will coordinate the installation of a bailey bridge at the location.

“Works on sending the bridge components from Machang JKR will be carried out tomorrow while the installation of the bailey bridge will start on Friday (Jan 5),” he said when contacted today.

He said construction of the bridge is expected to be completed on Wednesday (Jan 10).

“Thirty JKR personnel from Kelantan, Pahang and Perak who have the expertise in installing bailey bridge will be involved.

“The bridge is a one-lane route for usage by light vehicles only,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the road was closed to all traffic following the occurrence of a sinkhole measuring 15 metres by 8 metres.

Following that, Kelantan JKR advised motorists to use the alternative route via Jalan Gua Musang–Kuala Krai–Kota Bharu (FT008). -Bernama