Six fined up to RM20,000 each for fake documents to reduce luxury car tax

ALOR SETAR: Six individuals were fined between RM5,000 to RM20,000 each after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court here to charges of using fake documents to obtain luxury car tax exemptions in Langkawi.

Three of the accused, namely Yeoh Ee Tat, 56, who is the owner of a company, along with two runners employed by two other companies, Mohd Haiqal Mohd Serbie, 33, and Teh Wei Li, 52, pleaded guilty after the charges were read before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah today.

According to the charges, Yeoh, Mohd Haiqal, and Teh faced two alternative charges of using fake documents, namely a Declaration Letter and Customs Form for the Declaration of Imported Goods, at the Langkawi Customs Office, Tanjung Lembung Jetty, Langkawi.

All these charges are alleged to have been committed between Aug 30, 2018, and Dec 1, 2021.

For each charge, the three accused are charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same act, which provides for imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both.

The judge imposed a fine of RM5,000 for each charge on all three accused, with a nine-month prison term if they failed to pay the fine.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Mohd Afif Ali, while all three accused were represented by lawyer Mohd Hakim Hamran.

Earlier, three other accused, namely Mohd Noh Hussain, 47, Mohd Khairol Suberi, 35, and Fairul Ismazi Ishak, 46, were also fined RM20,000, RM10,000, and RM5,000, respectively, after pleading guilty to the same charges.

Yesterday, the three accused, each of whom were a former warehouse manager, runner, and self-employed, pleaded guilty after being charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same code. -Bernama