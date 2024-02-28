Six more suspects nabbed for impersonating cops, gang robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested six more people on suspicion of involvement in an armed gang robbery and impersonating police officers in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya on Feb 22.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Azam Ismail said the suspects, comprising two men and four women, including two foreigners aged 36 and 50, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 26 and 27.

He said the six were arrested based on information given by the four suspects arrested earlier to help with investigations into the case.

Police also seized six mobile phones, a necklace and two rings believed to be stolen property.

“Further checks revealed that four suspects have six to 16 previous convictions, one of whom is wanted for a criminal offence, while the two foreign suspects have no previous convictions.

“Urine tests found all the suspects positive for methamphetamine and Amp. All of them have been remanded until March 4,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama