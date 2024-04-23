SKM approves RM246,000 in aid through SCOPE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) has approved assistance totalling RM246,000 through the Supply Chain Empowerment For Co-Operatives (SCOPE) to Federasi Koperasi Pemborongan dan Peruncitan Malaysia Berhad.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said the aid includes the purchase of a 7.5-tonne lorry costing RM151,000 to facilitate the delivery of essential goods to the chain of distribution centres and Coop Marts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This encouragement will hopefully help the government and the people in facing the challenges of the rising cost of living through total control of the supply chain through the cooperative movement by offering more affordable prices for daily necessities from time to time,” he said at the Aidilfitri Open House event at the SKM headquarters here today.

Ramanan also presented the lorry to the federation as an effort to strengthen the role of the federation as the main distribution centre.

Also present were Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry (KUSKOP) secretary-general (Policy and Monitoring) Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, SKM chairman Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal and heads of agencies under KUSKOP as well as the cooperative movement.

At the event, Ramanan also launched the Oh! Gitu... podcast, which is an interactive chat platform that will analyse questions related to the cooperative ecosystem or current issues that are happening in the cooperative movement.

The podcast will start broadcasting on May 10 regularly on SKM social media platforms.