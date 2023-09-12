Socso data breach: Govt to tighten country’s cyber security - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is now strengthening cyber security in the country to prevent cyber attacks such as the hacking of Social Security Organisation (Socso) website last Saturday (Dec 2).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in this regard, the National Security Council (MKN) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will forge cooperation with companies which have the capability to curb cyber attacks.

“We are now strengthening cyber security and there is also a decision by MKN and MCMC to establish cooperation with companies that have the ability to curb cyber attacks,“ he told reporters after visiting the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Yesterday, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have said that CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the Personal Data Protection Department will conduct an investigation into the alleged hacking of the SOCSO database site.

Commenting on the appointment of five new members of the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR), Anwar described it as an assignment to continue the MADANI government’s efforts to prioritise good governance by combating corruption in the country.

“As we know in the MADANI Government, governance is the main focus and the eradication of corruption must continue.

“There is indeed some initial success and one of the important measures is leadership. Until now, there has been no protest and disclosure about misconduct and corruption among the (government) leaders for a year,“ he said.

Earlier, Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), Batang Lupar MP Mohd Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), Tawau MP Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau) and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) received their appointment letters as JKMR members on Nov 28.

According to a statement issued by the Office of Dewan Negara Speaker, they were appointed after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Anwar’s advice and their membership period will be effective from Oct 9 to Oct 8 2026.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spent about an hour visiting the stalls of several ministries including the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and received souvenirs from agencies under KKD such as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS).

Anwar who arrived at about 11.30 am was greeted by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil and Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.​ - Bernama