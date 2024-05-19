Soldier dies of heart attack after taking part in fire dept run

MELAKA: An army staff sergeant died of a heart attack after participating in the Larian Bersama Bomba 2024 Malaysia MADANI at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Banda Hilir here last night.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Mohd Irfan Faizal Ismail, 41, who was attached to the Rasah Camp in Negeri Sembilan, died at about 12.15 am after receiving emergency treatment at Melaka Hospital.

“The victim was brought to the hospital at about 10.26 pm. He participated in the run, which started at about 6 pm yesterday.

“Initial investigation found that the victim had high blood pressure for the past year,” he said in a statement today.

The case was classified as sudden death, he added.