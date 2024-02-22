Sombre atmosphere at DUN building as people pay last respects to Taib Mahmud

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building was enveloped in an atmosphere of sadness as the remains of former Governor of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud arrived here today.

The hearse carrying Abdul Taib’s remains arrived at the building at 7.50 am.

His children Datuk Seri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib, Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, and Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib were present at the building.

The casket, carried by eight pallbearers from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), was placed on a special platform in the atrium to enable VIPs and the public to pay their last respects.

People from all walks of life began arriving at the Sarawak DUN building at 8 am to pay their final respects to the former chief minister who had contributed significantly to the Land of the Hornbills.

Verses from the Quran were being recited by Quran teachers from the Sarawak Islamic Council and the Kuching Qari Association.

Members of the public can pay their last respects between 8 am and 11.30 am.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held afterwards at the Demak Mosque near his residence followed by the state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Abdul Taib, also known as the Father of Modern Sarawak, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am yesterday. -Bernama