Southern Region NIOSH targets 20% increase in workplace safety-related training

MELAKA: The Southern Region National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is targeting a 20 per cent increase in workplace safety-related training this year.

The office head, Abdullah Monsi Ahmad Sarbini said this was because of the high requests from industry players to implement courses related to workplace safety.

“Last year, NIOSH Melaka conducted more than 1,000 training sessions involving about 15,000 participants and we expect the number of training sessions to increase by 20 per cent this year.

“This follows the huge requests, especially from players in the oil and gas industry, for a Non-Competency Program Course for Safe and Defensive Driving as there are petroleum-producing companies that will be conducting their ‘turn around’ activities, which is the maintenance of their refinery plants,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said maintenance of the refinery plants has to be conducted periodically to ensure they can operate safely and optimally at all times.

“For this Safe and Defensive Driving course alone, we received requests from about 300 contractors who will carry out their operations at the refinery starting at the end of this month.

“As such, we have drawn up nine-course sessions for this month (January) alone to prepare these contractors for the job,” he added.–Bernama