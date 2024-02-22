Spanco: MACC records statement from former Finance Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki announced that the statement of a former Finance Minister has been recorded to aid in the investigation of corruption allegations related to a government fleet project worth RM4.5 billion.

He mentioned that the former Finance Minister was summoned to explain the awarding of contracts for the supply and management of government vehicles to Spanco Sdn Bhd (Spanco), the sole concessionaire for supplying and maintaining government vehicles.

“We will call anyone, including former Prime Ministers and former Ministers involved in authorising the project,“ he told reporters after the 10th Certified Integrity Officers convocation ceremony at the World Trade Centre, officiated by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Zuki Ali, today.

The former Finance Minister summoned by MACC, according to Azam, had served in the government administration from 2020 to 2021.

“Many witnesses have already been called, except for the former Prime Minister. I leave it to the investigators to decide when (if necessary) to call him,“ he said.

Most recently, MACC summoned over 20 witnesses to assist in the investigation of the case on Feb 6.

When asked whether the Spanco issue has a political agenda, Azam stated that as the Chief Commissioner of MACC, he is responsible for carrying out his duties based on legal obligations, complaints, and allegations received by his office.

“For now, it is my responsibility that anything given (as a complaint) to us will be investigated,“ said Azam.

In January, the media reported that MACC would investigate the involvement of certain individuals in the government concerning allegations of corruption in the procurement and management of the Malaysian government’s vehicle fleet.-Bernama