Three foreigners arrested over stabbing of disabled taxi driver in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained three foreign nationals to assist in the investigation of a violent attack on a disabled taxi driver in Desa Cemerlang. The suspects were arrested at a workers’ dormitory in the early hours of Sunday.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak confirmed the arrests, stating that the three men were taken into custody around 2.30 am. “The suspects have been remanded for four days until Thursday for further investigations,“ he said in a statement.

The victim, Mohd Zulkefli Mydin, 40, sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to the abdomen and left thigh, as well as a slashed left wrist. He was rushed to Sultan Ismail Hospital for emergency treatment following the attack, which occurred around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the assault and whether the suspects had any prior connection to the victim. The case remains under active investigation as police gather additional evidence. - Bernama