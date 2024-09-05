SPCAAM: Malay Muslim leaders and political parties must find common ground for the benefit of all

THE SPCAAM today urged Malay Muslim leaders and political parties in the country to find less divisive ways of proving their worth and value to the Malay Muslim population.

The Social Protection Contributors’ Advisory Association Malaysia in a statement said if Malays remain united the non-Malays will also work towards uniting communal political parties and everyone can benefit from a united Malaysia.

“Whoever has split the Malays are the ones benefiting by keeping them apart. It cannot be denied that all Malaysians need to ensure the unity of Malays so we can all live happily and peacefully in Malaysia.

“With the interest of the workers and country in mind, SPCAAM calls upon all Malay Muslim leaders and parties to heal the division in the Malay Muslim population, for the sake of the country and future of our children,” SPCAAM president J. Solomon said.

Solomon opined that the Malay Muslim component is the nation’s foundation and as long as they are united, the rest, including workers, will also enjoy a strong, peaceful and prosperous Malaysia.

“When Malay Muslims become weak and divided, the entire nation suffers the negative effects that have been prevalent of late.

“Recently, the value of our Ringgit has been depreciating, and in turn placing racial harmony to the test.

“Justice is also being blatantly infringed upon and the cries of the weak have been ignored and arrogance has crept into the current administration.”

Solomon said SPCAAM is aware of the deteriorating state of affairs in the country and the 16 million workers, who make up almost half the population, suffer the brunt.

“What we noticed is that the current Malay parties are constantly trying to outdo each other on issues like race and religion, to prove to the Malay Muslim population that they are most capable of defending and promoting Malay Muslim rights and interests.

“In view of this we urge all Malay Muslim leaders and political parties to put all differences aside and find a common ground for the benefit and wellbeing of everyone in the country,” he added.