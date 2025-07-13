Newborn baby abandoned in Sungai Petani found by roadside

SUNGAI PETANI: A newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned on rocky ground by the roadside at Taman Cempaka Indah, Bukit Selambau.

The infant was found without clothing or covering, crying loudly before being rescued by a resident.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan confirmed that authorities received a distress call at 9.55 am yesterday.

A local resident hanging out laundry heard the cries and alerted neighbours after finding the baby.

“The baby was moved to a safer location before police arrived. No surveillance cameras were present in the area,“ said Hanyan.

The infant was taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital’s Emergency Unit for examination.

Medical reports confirmed the baby was stable but had minor scratches on the right eye and body.

Hanyan said police are currently tracking down a 17-year-old male to assist in the investigation.

“A 19-year-old female, believed to be his partner, has been admitted to the hospital for further examination and treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code,“ he said. - Bernama