SPM 2023: Social media helps Orang Asli girl score 4As, 5Bs

GUA MUSANG: Instead of being despondent when falling short on lessons learned in the classroom, an Orang Asli teenager from the Temiar tribe, here, Mizuka Janneysan, hatched a brainwave to fill in the gaps of her schoolwork.

Harnessing social media platforms as a medium to take short notes when revising lessons, the 18-year-old achieved excellent results in the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), announced today.

Mizuka, who scored 4As and 5Bs in the exam, did not expect that current technology on social media could help her gain knowledge quickly and easily.

“When I didn’t understand the topic learned or wanted to add more knowledge to the subject, I would use TikTok, Instagram and Telegram applications to find reference material, because it is very interesting, interactive and easy to understand,” she said near her home in Kuala Betis, here, today.

Commenting further, the eldest of four siblings said that she actually wanted her success to serve as an inspiration to other Orang Asli children to study hard, and not be left behind in today’s increasingly sophisticated world of technology.

“I was the only Orang Asli student at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Gua Musang who sat for the SPM exam last year, so I had to prove to them that I could succeed.

“Now I hope more Orang Asli children in Kelantan will succeed in changing the fate of their families, and be on a par to compete with (the children of) other races in this country,” she said.