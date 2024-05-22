SQ321: 16 Malaysians among passengers aboard London-Singapore flight

SINGAPORE: Sixteen Malaysians were among the 211 passengers aboard Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 from London to Singapore that was forced to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Tuesday afternoon.

SIA, in its latest update at 10.35 pm on Facebook, however, did not specify their conditions.

There were also 41 passengers from Singapore, United Kingdom (47), Australia (56), Canada (two), Germany (one), India (three), Indonesia (two), Iceland (one), Ireland (four), Israel (one), Myanmar (two), New Zealand (23), the Philippines (five), South Korea (one), Spain (two), and the US (four) onboard the flight.

Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn earlier said the one fatality in the incident was a 73-year-old British man.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, one dead, 30 injuries reported

SIA said the flight encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure from Heathrow Airport, forcing the pilot to declare a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Bangkok.

As of 7.50 pm, 18 individuals had been hospitalised and 12 were being treated in hospitals while the remaining passengers and crew were being examined and given treatment, where necessary, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

“SIA is working with the relevant authorities on the investigation into this incident,” it said.

The airline said it is currently working with colleagues and the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary assistance and an SIA team is on its way to Bangkok to provide further support.

Relatives seeking information may call the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).

READ MORE: Singapore Airlines flight hit air pocket, 7 critically wounded, airport official says