Staff of drug rehabilitation centre plead guilty to causing grievous hurt to trainee

SEREMBAN: Two staff of a private drug rehabilitation centre pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a male trainee last week.

M. Jason Jai Ganesh, 48, a supervisor, and Kelvin Raymond, 26, an assistant worker, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

The two men were jointly charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the 38-year-old victim with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at the management office of the rehabilitation centre in Lenggeng, Nilai near here at about 11 am last March 19.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Judge Meor Sulaiman did not allow both accused bail and set April 30 for sentencing.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Syafina Mohd Radzuan and the two accused were represented by lawyer Patrick Samuel Sebastian.