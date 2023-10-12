State PKOB to probe alleged relocation deception to PPS

KOTA BHARU: The state government has delegated to the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to investigate allegations regarding people relocating to temporary relief centres (PPS) solely to obtain assistance.

Kelantan Menteri Besar, Datuk Nassuruddin Daud, emphasised that such claims require evidence, and appropriate action will be taken if proven true, as PPS are designated exclusively for flood victims.

“Each flood PPS has its committee (PKOB) overseeing those genuinely affected (relocating victims). We hope that those registering are indeed flood victims,“ he told reporters after officiating the Sanjungan Budi Sentuhan Abadi programme of the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK) here today.

He made these remarks in response to media reports on Dec 6, alleging that some residents in Kelantan had misled authorities by relocating to PPS solely to access the government-provided RM3,500 flood assistance per family, even when their residences were not affected by the floods.

“We hope that those who register are indeed flood victims, and village heads and community leaders should be mindful of this,“ he said, adding that the state government is prepared for a second wave of floods if it occurs in the future. - Bernama