Stop-work order issued on ‘disruptive’ Penang project

GEORGE TOWN: A stop-work order has been issued by Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang on a bypass construction project called Package 2, that would connect Air Itam to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari told theSun the order was issued in response to complaints by residents in the Seri Delima constituency on disturbances caused by ongoing works at the site.

Kingfisher apartment residents in Island Park, which is less than 150m from the construction site, claimed the disturbances began in February last year.

Resident Jennifer Ooi, 40, said the din from construction works could be heard from as early as 8am until 11pm.

“They carry out blasting up to three times every day. Each blast shakes up the entire place. Cracks have started showing in more than 20 units.”

She said an engineer had told residents the blasting would not affect them as the retaining wall would absorb vibrations and keep the building intact.

“Our building management gave (the engineers) a compilation of all the damage reported from all affected units. The engineers promised to get back to us after the recent Hari Raya holidays but failed to do so. Nobody has contacted us,” she said, adding that some of the blasting was so strong that it felt like an earthquake.

“There should be a siren to warn us before each blast, but they do not do that every time and the blasts just go off. It is affecting us a lot mentally. Babies and children are unable to nap and we dare not open our windows.”

She said stones and sand from a blast recently hit some cars at the nearby Jay Series apartments.

“We are not trying to stop the development but we hope they care about the safety of residents here. We do not wish to become the next Highland Tower tragedy.”

Seri Delima state assembly representative Connie P.H. Tan expressed dissatisfaction with Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd.

“The persistent disturbances are caused by the company through the ongoing construction project.

“The well-being of our community is paramount and I will continue to fight for the rights and comfort of our residents.”

She outlined several grievances, starting with the lack of response by the company to community concerns.

“Despite numerous attempts to engage with Consortium Zenith for better coordination and updates, our requests have been met with inaction. The failure to communicate effectively has led to severe inconveniences for residents.”

She also said construction activities have been carried out beyond the allowed times, including on Sundays and public holidays.

“Construction continued until 12.30am on Monday, disturbing the peace and depriving residents of rest. The disturbance carries on until late hours and is a direct violation of resident rights to peace and rest.

“The state government must prioritise the welfare of its citizens and take decisive action against any entity that jeopardises their safety and comfort.”

Tan called on relevant authorities to investigate the matter promptly and take appropriate action against Consortium Zenith for their negligent and disruptive conduct.

The project stretches 5.7km and would reduce a 40-minute drive to less than 10 minutes. It is expected to be completed in 2025 at a cost of RM851.04 million.