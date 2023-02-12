Story-telling most effective form of PR to communicate Govt’s policies - Suhaimi

KUALA LUMPUR: Story-telling is the most effective delivery method and is a crucial element in the public relations (PR) sector nowadays to successfully communicate the unity government’s policies and initiatives.

Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman said that to successfully carry out the PR role, whether it’s the private sector or government, an effective message and communication delivery is vital in reaching the target audience.

“Messages via story-telling are easier to understand and PR needs to understand the audience and the art of science of communicating.

“Without knowing our audience, it’s quite difficult for us to successfully convey a message, whether it’s private or public. What is important is that you have to know how to tell the story well,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama at the 15th Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) organised by the Public Relations and Communication Association (PRCA) Malaysia at a hotel here last night.

At the event, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) was named the recipient of the 2023 PRCA Malaysia award for the first time and Suhaimi accepted it on behalf of RTM.

Meanwhile, PRCA Malaysia president Prof Mohd Said Bani CM Din said the award is a tribute to the broadcasting agency and a recognition of its great contribution to the country’s media landscape, having attained outstanding achievements over the years.

“RTM has consistently provided reliable information, generating fresh content suitable for all walks of life.

“The commitment to relevance and excellence has enabled RTM to retain its superiority as a trusted medium for disseminating national information and PRCA Malaysia is honoured to present this prestigious award to RTM,” he said.

The event was attended by over 200 local public relations consultants, including several foreign companies operating in Malaysia.

The PRCA was established in 1969 to raise the standards in public relations and communications, provide industry data to members, facilitate the sharing of best communication practices and create networking opportunities.–Bernama