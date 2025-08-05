China backs Malaysia’s hosting of ASEAN-CHINA-GCC Summit

BEIJING: China has expressed its support for Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, in hosting the upcoming ASEAN-China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, affirming the shared commitment among regional nations towards open cooperation and mutual benefits.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that ASEAN and GCC member states are key emerging economies in Asia and significant partners in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“China actively supports Malaysia in hosting this summit, which reflects the collective aspiration of regional countries for win-win cooperation,” Lin said in a statement.

He noted that China is prepared to collaborate with ASEAN and GCC member states to enhance mutually beneficial partnerships and safeguard the legitimate development rights of all parties.

Lin also affirmed China’s readiness to defend international fairness and justice, as well as upholding the international trade order and multilateral trading system.

Malaysia is set to create history by hosting the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit for the first time this May.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that Malaysia had extended an invitation to China to participate in the summit, and there is a strong possibility that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend.