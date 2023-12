KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, rocked the West Papua province of Indonesia at 1.16 am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It said the epicentre of the quake was 168 km west of Jayapura, Indonesia, at a depth of 76 km.

The department said the quake did not pose any threat of a tsunami to Malaysia. -Bernama