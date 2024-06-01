Student arrested for assaulting schoolmate over refusal to skip school

KUALA LUMPUR: A male student who went viral on social media for repeatedly hitting his schoolmate’s face with a motorcycle helmet has been arrested by the police early this morning.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, said the 15-year-old student was apprehended around 1.22 am after being surrendered by his mother at the Sentul district police headquarters.

“The investigation was initiated after we received a report from the victim’s father at 5.33 pm yesterday, informing that his 14-year-old son had been assaulted by a schoolmate on that day.

“The preliminary investigation found that the incident stemmed from the victim’s refusal to skip school with the suspect. The suspect, dissatisfied with the victim, forced him onto a motorcycle and took him to Jalan Prima Pelangi 7, Bukit Prima Pelangi Segambut Dalam, near Villa Orkid Condominium where he repeatedly struck the victim in the face and chest using a helmet,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing injury using a weapon.

“The police also seized the motorcycle helmet used in the incident,“ he added. - Bernama