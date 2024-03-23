Student falls to death from third floor of school building

KUALA LUMPUR: A Form Four female student tragically lost her life after reportedly falling from the third floor of a school building in Sungai Buloh.

Sungai Buloh District police chief, Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad, stated that they received a report regarding the incident at 11.26 am.

“The student’s body was sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, and the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was head injuries as a result of falling from a significant height,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz added that the cause of the incident is still under investigation, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

He appealed to the public, particularly social media users, to refrain from disseminating content that could instigate anxiety or disturb public peace.