Subsidised diesel purchase limit only involves few stations in Sabah - Armizan

PAPAR: The situation in which a limit was imposed on the purchase of subsidised diesel to avoid supply shortages recently only involved certain fuel stations in specific Sabah districts.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said strong demand, especially during the festive season and school holidays, as well as malpractices, were among the factors that led these fuel stations to take such measures to ensure everyone had access to diesel supply.

He said the ministry conducted checks with the said fuel company yesterday and was informed that it did not require an additional quota of subsidised diesel at the moment to meet demand.

“Some fuel companies are waiting for approval (to receive subsidised diesel within their quota), so they have to limit purchases to avoid a disruption in supply. In addition, the annual need for diesel for 2022 and this year in Sabah and Sarawak has been increasing.

“But we do not deny that there is misappropriation and smuggling. Irresponsible parties go to petrol stations repeatedly or to different locations to buy diesel exceeding their quota,” he told reporters after attending the Samat Family Fun Hike event at Bukit Bendera here today.

Apart from targeted subsidies, Armizan said the ministry would implement stricter and more comprehensive enforcement next year.

Prior to this, several assemblymen, among them Calvin Chong (Elopura) and Datuk Junz Wong (Tanjung Aru) had claimed that the move to limit the sale of subsidised diesel by petrol stations had been causing problems for the people.–Bernama