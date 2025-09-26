Kelebang potential as Melaka agrotourism hub with 800 hectares of crops

MELAKA: The Kelebang state constituency possesses significant potential to become a hub for Melaka’s agrotourism sector, with more than 800 hectares of land already under cultivation.

Assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong stated that these agricultural activities feature a diverse range of crops, including paddy, vegetables, and fruits like the iconic Lohan guava.

“Melaka is a tourism state that is making a name for itself internationally, and we see the Kelebang constituency as having the potential to become a hub for the agrotourism sector through agricultural activities developed by local residents,” he told reporters.

He highlighted that while Kelebang is already famous for Pantai Klebang, its agricultural areas offer another major attraction for visitors, especially urbanites seeking a nature experience.

Lim added that this initiative could lead to the development of more agrotourism facilities, such as homestays, offering unique packages and experiences to tourists.

The development of the agro-tourism sector is expected to positively impact the local economy by allowing farmers and residents to promote their products directly.

“This effort is also in line with the Blueprint of the Melaka Tourism Master Plan, and I hope this tourism sub-sector can be given greater emphasis, especially in the Kelebang state constituency,” he said.

In a separate development, Lim announced the People’s Representative for the People programme, featuring over 100 activities, will run in the Kelebang constituency from October 5 to 19.

He explained that the programmes will involve the local community, government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector as a platform for residents to voice and resolve their issues. – Bernama