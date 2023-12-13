Subsidised diesel wholesaler fined RM200,000 for selling diesel to unlicensed company

SEREMBAN: A wholesale company dealing with controlled items and that was charged in the Sessions Court for selling subsidised diesel to unlicensed companies without approval was fined RM200,000 for the offence, here today.

The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in a statement said the director of MCM Petroleum Sdn Bhd, Man Wee Wong pleaded guilty to the charge when the charges were read to him in the court presided by sessions court judge Mazni Nawi.

According to the charge sheet, Man, 35, as the director of the company was accused of breaching Regulation 9(2) of the Control of Supplies (Supply Card) Regulations 1974, for selling subsidised diesel to HHR Setia Sdn Bhd which did not have a license or approval to trade controlled items.

The offence was alleged to have taken place at the premises of the company located at Taman Perindustrian Sri Lukut, Port Dickson on July 5, 2023. -Bernama