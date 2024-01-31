Sultan Ibrahim arrives in KL to take oath as new King

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim of Johor has safely arrived in the federal capital to take the oath of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

The private plane carrying His Majesty from the Senai International Airport landed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base, near here, at 9.40 am.

Sultan Ibrahim was welcomed upon arrival by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Selangor royalties.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Indera Zahari Mohd Ariffin, Chief Protocol Officer of the Malaysian Government Datuk Rozainor Ramli and RMAF Subang Air Base Commander Colonel Yusri Jamari were also present.

His Majesty then walked past a static honour guard mounted by two officers and 26 men from the 1st Battalion Royal Rangers Regiment, who performed the Royal Salute.

Outside the RMAF base, thousands of people had gathered since early morning to welcome the arrival of Sultan Ibrahim, waving affectionately to His Majesty as the royal convoy headed towards Istana Negara.–Bernama