Sultan Ibrahim expresses happiness in meeting his subjects in tea reception

KLUANG: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar is moved by the reception accorded by the people of various races at the tea reception events held in several districts since last week.

Sultan Ibrahim, in a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, expressed his happiness and gratitude in meeting his subjects in all 10 districts at the ‘Jamuan Teh Bersama Rakyat’, held in four districts.

“I am very grateful and honoured to be able to meet the people at the tea reception events held in Muar, Mersing, Pontian and Kluang.

“As I often say, the strong harmony between Bangsa Johor is the pillar of unity in this state,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded local leaders to always cooperate among themselves and with the government.

“I will not be far from Johor. When the cat is away, the mice will play. A five-year period is not long. I will always have an eye and an ear here to ensure that Johor remains in the best condition and situation,” His Majesty said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim attended the tea reception held at Dataran Kluang, here, for the people of Kluang and Batu Pahat districts.

Although it rained heavily, it did not dampen the excitement of the reception which was attended by more than 3,000 people who also took the opportunity to shake hands and take pictures with His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim’s five-year reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will commence on Jan 31, 2024. -Bernama