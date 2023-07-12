Sultan Ibrahim grants audience to Chief of Defence Force

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to the Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman at Istana Flintstones, Mersing.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, also present was the Army chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

It is learnt that the meeting of the two top leaders of the Malaysian Armed Forces with His Majesty lasted for almost an hour, as they discussed various matters.

The Ruler also treated his guests to a luncheon. -Bernama