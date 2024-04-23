Sultan Nazrin presents UM Excellence Awards

PETALING JAYA: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the Universiti Malaya (UM) 2023 Excellence Awards ceremony, which honours outstanding staff members and corporate bodies associated with the university, here today.

On hand to receive Sultan Nazrin, who is also UM chancellor, at 2.30 pm today was UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman.

Sultan Nazrin presented awards in 10 categories including the Innovative Academic Programme, Excellent Centre of Research (Science), Excellent Centre of Research (Humanities & Social Sciences), High Impact Contributor and Lifetime Legacy Contributor.

Apart from these, five other categories were for Excellent Lecturer (Science), Excellent Lecturer (Clinical), Excellent Lecturer (Non-Science), Best Executive Staff (Grade 41-54) and Best Operational Staff (Grade 1-38).

Meanwhile, Noor Azuan in his speech said the ceremony was a recognition given to the efforts and excellent achievements of the UM staff who have contributed to the institution’s excellence.

“Without their determination and hard work, the achievements and excellence we witness today would certainly not have been achieved,“ he said.

“This year is the Universiti Malaya Excellence Awards’ 12th outing since its inception in 2009, and the awards are keenly awaited by the UM staff each year.”

He said a total of 41 award categories had been opened to nominations and applications while outstanding awards were conferred on 63 selected recipients.

The highest award category, carrying a prize of RM10,000, is the Innovative Academic Programme which aims to recognise programmes that emphasise innovative and creative curriculum design to successfully produce resilient and future-ready graduates.