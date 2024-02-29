Sultan of Selangor expresses deep regret over Abdul Hadi’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has expressed deep regret over the statement made by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang titled ‘Ketinggian Islam Wajib Dipertahankan’ on Feb 20, which was addressed to religious scholars, judges, lawyers, members of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, as well as the Malay Rulers.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, Sultan Sharafuddin conveyed this sentiment by sending a letter to Abdul Hadi through Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri.

In the letter, Sultan Sharafuddin, among other things, said Abdul Hadi had made the statement without thoroughly reading His Royal Highness’ speech at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) meeting on Feb 15.

Sultan Sharafuddin described as highly inappropriate Abdul Hadi’s cynical statement indirectly linking his speech to the need for the Rulers to be focused on the afterlife and not solely on worldly interests.

Moreover, the statement lacks decorum from the perspective of Malay culture, which always respects and upholds etiquette when expressing views and advice to the Malay Rulers.

“The statement by Tan Sri Hadi not only confuses but also can cause anxiety that could ultimately lead to division in Muslim unity, especially among Malays in this country.

“If Tan Sri Hadi had been more cautious before making any statement by closely examining His Royal Highness’ speech, he would have understood its true meaning,“ the post added.

In the letter to Abdul Hadi, the Sultan of Selangor also questioned why he was now questioning the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the country when Islam has been established as the religion of the Federation since the Constitution was drafted in 1957.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised Abdul Hadi to be more careful in the future to avoid repeating acts of insulting the Malay Rulers through statements that could divide the Muslim community in this country.

His Royal Highness also asked members and leaders of political parties not to exploit Islam and tarnish the sanctity of Islam for their own political interests.

On Feb 15, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered all parties to respect the decision of the Federal Court and the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the country, which should always be supported by the people.

His Royal Highness made that statement following the Federal Court’s decision on Feb 9 that 16 syariah criminal offences in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Enactment were null and void because the State Legislature did not have the authority to enact those provisions as there are federal laws covering the same offences. -Bernama