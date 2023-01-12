Sultan Sharafuddin opens Selangor international book fair 2023

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah officially opens the Selangor International Book Fair (SIBF) 2023 at Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Convention Centre today.

Also gracing the event was the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The event was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor Public Library Corporation (PPAS) director Datin Paduka Mastura Muhamad.

The sultan later presented appreciation plaques to eight representatives of the Selangor International Fellowship Programme involving Australia, Turkiye, Philippines, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, South Korea, Nepal and Malaysia.

His Highness also handed over prizes to two recipients of Yusof Gajah Illustration Award namely Lim Lay Koon in the under 18 category and Nur Fatiha Alina Helmy (for 13-17 years category).

Later, Sultan Sharafuddin spent more than two hours visiting the book fair at the convention centre before leaving at 6pm.

Earlier, Amirudin in his speech said SIBF 2023 provided 354 stalls for 255 exhibitors, consisting of publishers, writers, illustrators who are not only from Malaysia, but also from other participating countries including Indonesia, China and Saudi Arabia.

“SIBF also offers a space for SMEs to display their products other than just books, to create a conducive space for visitors,“ he said.

SIBF which began today will be held for 10 days until Dec 10. - BERNAMA