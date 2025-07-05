Traffic policeman charged with murder

KUCHING: A Bukit Aman traffic policeman with the rank of Lance Corporal was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today here with murder.

Genesis Nitchell David Reddy, 30, is charged with fatally shooting Muhammad Zaki Iderus, 34, in a car in Jalan Stephen Yong, here on April 26.

He nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Genesis, represented by lawyers Russell Lim dan Brandon Ting, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane if convicted.

The court set June 10 for mention.