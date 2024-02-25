Surging wave of global condemnation against Israeli atrocities - Mohamad

REMBAU: The world’s condemnation of Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and its violation of the rights of Palestinians is now very significant, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said 52 countries were recently given a chance to express their views at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands and almost all condemned Israel and wanted the United Nations Security Council to act against it.

Mohamad said although numerous resolutions had been approved by the UN and its Security Council, Israel had remained stubborn and continued committing acts in blatant violation of international practices and laws.

“ICJ heard (the opinions) from Feb 16 to 24; all countries presented their objections and views firmly. Although two or three countries supported Israel, their voices were drowned out.

“This time Israel does not have many options and we joined in presenting the road map for a permanent ceasefire through the establishment of a two-state system where Palestine is independent and recognised. This is being worked on,“ he told reporters after opening the Tok Mat Cup football tournament here today.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, said since 2004 Malaysia had raised with ICJ the issue of Israeli atrocities against Palestine and this time around Malaysia’s voice was well supported by the international community.

When presenting Malaysia’s oral statement at the ICJ public hearing on the Palestine issue on Feb 22, Mohamad said Israel must stop all related ‘policies and practices’ and immediately withdraw from Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

Mohamad said Malaysia would continue to support South Africa’s resolution against the genocide committed by Israel in Palestine. - Bernama