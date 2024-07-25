Johor cops bust three luxury vehicle theft syndicates

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have smashed three syndicates specialising in stealing luxury vehicles following the arrest of eight individuals in Ops Lejang.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the three gangs were among eight vehicle-theft syndicates busted in the integrated operations conducted from June 21 to last Sunday.

“The luxury vehicle theft syndicates have been active for about six months, operating with high-tech equipment. After identifying a vehicle they want to steal, they will install a device to track the target.

“Once the vehicle is in a suitable location, the syndicate members will strike in small groups of two or three, taking just about 30 seconds to commit their crime,“ he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here today.

He explained that after opening the vehicle door, the thieves used a gadget to start the engine and a ‘jammer’ to block global positioning system (GPS) signals, preventing the vehicle from being detected.

Kumar said stolen luxury vehicles like Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire and Chery were transported by land to a neighbouring country for sale.

According to him, Johor police have received 69 reports on the theft of luxury vehicles worth RM8.8 million so far this year.

Regarding the other five syndicates busted, he said police also nabbed six individuals involved with two old vehicle theft syndicates and 10 suspects linked to three motorcycle theft syndicates.

“During Ops Lejang, 116 people including six foreigners were arrested for various offences. Those detained are between 16 and 59 years old, with 112 of them male and the other four female,“ he said.

The cases are being investigated under Sections 379A, 411 and 414 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act, and Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.