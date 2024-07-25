$!Sunway Malls celebrate Sunway Group 50th anniversary with nationwide extravaganza

Golden jubilee celebration saw launch, shopping spree challenge and more at Sunway Pyramid

SUNWAY Malls is ringing in Sunway Group’s 50th anniversary celebration – “Cheers to 50”, with a spectacular bang across its malls nationwide. In partnership with UOB and Sime Darby Motors, Sunway Malls invites shoppers to experience “a wonder of celebrations” coming their way from now till Aug 4. Throughout the period, Sunway Malls promises an all-in-one shopping mall experience like no other, where visitors can look forward to getting rewarded by shopping to their heart’s content, enjoying endless Sunway Malls App shopping perks, engaging in one-of-a-kind interactive activities and much more.

The July 23 launch of the spectacular campaign held at Sunway Pyramid was graced by Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan, Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Giza and Sunway Square senior general manager Jason Chin, Sunway Putra Mall senior general manager Danny Lee, Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine Hub general manager Allan Tay, marketing and business innovation general manager Loo Hoey Theen, and Sunway Square, Sunway Giza and Ice Rink assistant general manager Albert Cheok, marking the start of a two-week celebration of fun, memories and rewards. “It is certainly a momentous milestone as Sunway Group celebrates its 50th anniversary. Over the last five decades, Sunway has permeated almost all aspects of living, guided by the mantra of doing well by doing good. As one of the 13 business divisions, Sunway Malls is honoured to play a role in bringing the Sunway experience to various communities throughout the country,” shared Chan.

The launch saw an electrifying performance by Batteryheadz Entertainment and a Shopping Spree Challenge where 30 individuals, including Sunway Malls’ most supportive shoppers, Sunway Super App’s top spenders and members of the media showcased their grocery shopping skills – with participants taking home all their goodies. Additionally, the top 10 fastest to complete the Shopping Spree Challenge walked home with attractive shopping vouchers.

The company said there a four shopping excitements to look forward to. They are: Spend and Be Rewarded Shoppers are in for a treat to unlock exclusive rewards worth up to RM1 million. Every minimum purchase across multiple receipts earns them limited edition Cheers to 50 Tumblers, cash vouchers from Diamond & Platinum, Thai Odyssey, gift cards from Switch, Jaya Grocer, subscription codes from WeTV and much more, adding an extra layer of excitement to their shopping experience. Each redemption automatically earns shoppers an entry to the Lucky Draw, where they stand a chance to win exclusive prizes such as a sleek electric BYD Dolphin, massage chairs by Ogawa Master Drive AI, unlimited adventures with Asean Explorer Pass by AirAsia MOVE, luxury stays at Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat, Sunway Pyramid Hotel, Sunway Lagoon Hotel and Sunway Hotel Big Box, Stellar Diamond Collection, Sunway Medical Centre Health Packages, Sunway Theme Park Passes and much more.

At Sunway Pyramid: - RM300 spent in two receipts* (or RM200 for UOB cardholders) will get you one token/spin. - RM600 spent in two receipts* (or RM500 for UOB cardholders) will get you two tokens/spins. - RM1,000 spent in two receipts* (or RM900 for UOB cardholders) will get you three tokens/spins. At Sunway Velocity: - RM300 spent in a maximum of two receipts* (or RM200 for UOB cardholders) will get you one token/spin. - RM600 spent in a maximum of three receipts* (or RM500 for UOB cardholders), will get you two tokens/spins. - RM1,000 spent in a maximum of four receipts* (or RM900 for UOB cardholders), will get you three tokens/spins. At Sunway Carnival: - RM300 spent in two receipts* (or RM200 for UOB cardholders) will get you one token/spin. - RM600 spent in two receipts* (or RM500 for UOB cardholders) will get you two tokens/spins. - RM1,000 spent in two receipts* (or RM900 for UOB cardholders) will get you three tokens/spins. At Sunway Putra: - RM250 spent in two receipts* (or ​RM200 for UOB cardholders), will get you one token/spin. - RM450 spent in two receipts* (or ​RM300 for UOB cardholders) will get you two tokens/spins. At Sunway Big Box: - RM200 spent in two receipts* (or RM150 for UOB cardholders) will get you one token/spin. - RM250 spent in three receipts* (or RM200 for UOB cardholders) will get you two tokens/spins.